CSUB gets part of $2.5M grant aimed at increasing number of STEM graduates

Cal State Bakersfield and two other Valley CSUs have received a combined $2.5 million to develop new teaching strategies to help increase the number of STEM graduates.

CSUB, as well as Fresno State and Stanislaus State, are recipients of a grant from the National Science Foundation. The money will be used to form a regional team of science and math experts to come up with new ideas to teach STEM subjects that might improve performance and retention in those fields.

“In the CSU, we pride ourselves on great teaching, and this grant will enable our already-innovative teachers to share ideas and work synergistically across campuses,” said Kathleen Madden, dean of CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering. “We look forward to the positive effect this collaboration will have on student engagement and success in chemistry and mathematics courses.”

Each university will focus on a subject that has been the biggest challenge for its students. CSUB will be focusing on chemistry and work to develop best practices and innovations for the subject.

The team will work with nationally recognized math and science mentors to design a more interactive curriculum for chemistry and math classes, according to CSUB. The team is then expected to apply those practices to their coursework.

The major goal of the funding is to increase the number of graduates from STEM fields as the need for jobs in areas such as science and engineering are increasing.

