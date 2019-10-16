CSUB gets national award for teacher residency programs

Cal State Bakersfield has received national recognition for its two Kern Teacher Residency programs.

The university said it has received the Christa McAuliffe Excellence in Teacher Education Award by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. CSUB is the sole recipient of the award this year and one of two California universities who have ever received the award.

“Our Kern Teacher Residency Programs have transformed how teachers are prepared at CSUB in very innovative ways,” said Kristina LaGue, professor and department chair of Teacher Education at CSUB. “We’re thrilled that our efforts to train and retain qualified teachers are being recognized, but the real beneficiaries of our Kern Teacher Residency Programs are the teachers who receive authentic, hands-on experience, and the students who have the opportunity to learn from such committed and well-prepared teachers.”

The Rural and Urban Teacher Residency programs were created in 2014 in partnership with school districts to help recruit and retain well-prepared teachers experienced in science, technology, engineering or math.

The programs provide teacher residents with tuition and a living stipend to complete a year-long, co-teaching clinical practice. By the end of the spring semester, the programs will have prepared more than 160 teachers.

The award will be presented to CSUB on Oct. 27 at the AASCU annual meeting in Phoenix.