CSUB crime report shows no rapes last year, major increase in liquor offenses

No rapes were reported at Cal State Bakersfield last year compared to four cases in 2017, according to the university’s 2019 Clery Report.

The annual campus crime report showed that there were two vehicle thefts reported last year, of which there were none in 2017. There was also one arson and one stalking case, both of which the university hasn’t had in the past few years.

The biggest jump in offenses were liquor law referrals, which doubled from 12 in 2017 to 33 in 2018, the report shows.

To see the full Clery Report, visit https://bit.ly/2m3VZzg.

