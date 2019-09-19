CSUB celebrates ratification of new five-year Strategic Plan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is celebrating the completion of its first Strategic Plan in more than a decade.

President Lynnette Zelezny spoke at a ceremony on Wednesday celebrating the ratification of the plan. The new five-year plan consists of several goals the university seeks to accomplish within the next five years, such as expanding physical and mental health services and increasing on-campus housing.

“This is a historic occasion. Today, we celebrate ratification of rising together at CSUB,” Zelezny said. “Thank you for sharing your voice, thank you for sharing your vision, thank you for your leadership, thank you for your investment in CSUB and its students.”

The university isn’t waiting long to start working on the goals set in the plan. Zelezny said action will be taken starting as soon as Thursday.

“Today we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get to work,” she said.

Wednesday’s ratification came after CSUB administration spent over a year working on the plan. The university held several forums seeking input from students, staff and faculty about what they would like to see in the plan.

To learn more about the new Strategic Plan, visit csub.edu/strategicplan.