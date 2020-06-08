CSUB awards President’s Medal to Grimmway Farms Co-Owner Barbara Grimm-Marshall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny has awarded the university’s highest honor, the President’s Medal, to philanthropist and agribusiness leader Barbara Grimm-Marshall.

The award was given to Marshall, co-owner of Grimmway Farms, for her commitment to uplifting and advancing the region through education, philanthropy and innovation.

“Barbara Grimm-Marshall is an exemplar of the highest ideals of community advocacy and engagement,” Dr. Zelezny said in a statement. “Barbara has devoted her life to servant leadership, unlocking doors of opportunity in education through her innovative Grimmway Academy and Edible Schoolyard, where hope grows alongside the vegetables tended by Valley schoolchildren. As an agribusiness leader in our nation, she has articulated the needs and values of our Valley, and as an employer, she has given thousands of families career opportunities in our region’s top industry.”

Grimm-Marshall said she was surprised and honored to receive the President’s Medal.

“I wish to thank President Zelezny for this incredible gesture,” she said. “As I have come to know President Zelezny, it has become clear to me that we share the fundamental belief that education, more than any other factor, will lead the families of our region forward. Together, we are opening channels of access to students who have the desire, the intelligence and the drive to be, in many cases, the first in their families to attend college. We are united in our mission to change the conversation in Kern County so that our children say when I go to college, not if I go to college.”

Grimm-Marshall and Kari Grimm Anderson created an endowment that established the Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business. The $5 million pledge of support for the center earlier this year is the single largest gift in the 50-year history of the university.

CSUB said the center will offer unprecedented hands-on opportunities for CSUB’s agribusiness students, who will learn by getting directly out in the field and working with experts in the day-to-day work of running successful agribusinesses.

President Zelezny will present Grimm-Marshall with the medal at a later date. The president announced the award at a recent virtual event honoring the President’s Associates, the most enduring giving society at CSU Bakersfield.