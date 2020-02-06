CSU Bakersfield recognizes young mother’s viral tweet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ashley Carcha is a 21-year-old mother who never lost sight of her dreams.

She graduated from Stockdale High back in 2017. Carcha was set to go to Sacramento State.

Later that summer, 18-year-old Ashley Carcha’s life changed forever.

“We just graduated from high school and I found out I got pregnant,” said Carcha.

Carcha took a whole different direction and decided to stay locally and attend Taft College. She was a single mother for the first part of her motherhood.

As Carcha was multitasking, she said her journey has not been so easy.

“When you’re young and eighteen and everyone is saying things about you,” she said. “She’s eighteen, oh she’s going to be a dropout.”

But Carcha wanted to prove those who doubted her wrong.

She worked part-time, went to school full-time, and was a full-time mom.

Now she has sufficient college credits to transfer to a 4-year university. That’s when she applied to CSU Bakersfield and was accepted.

She then tweeted her impulsive and emotional feeling about her acceptance to the university which went viral.

“I did not expect it to go as far as it did,” said Carcha. “I just tweeted it because I was so happy and i just kept on going on to twitter and the numbers were just going up.”

Not only did the community recognized her achievement on the social media platform. California State University acknowledged Carcha’s tweet with a comment. CSU Bakersfield’s twitter account retweeted and said “To us it means the world to have you join our ‘runner family @ash23____! We are proud to welcome you home to #csub! #runnerpride.”

Carcha will be a roadrunner this upcoming fall. Now the mother of two, had one last thing to say to those single mothers who are trying to reach for the stars.

“It’s not about how you start, when you start. It’s about not giving up. never give up on your goals.”