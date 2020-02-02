CSU Bakersfield offers free tax season preparation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Tax season is upon us and searching for the best, most affordable income tax services can be stressful. Several community members took advantage of the free income tax services at Cal state Bakersfield Saturday.

The free tax preparations event, presented by CSUB Vita offered students, staff, faculty and members of the community, free tax services . This event aimed to help locals, especially those in most need. At the same time, students got experience doing tax returns. The free tax preparation services were held at the business development center.