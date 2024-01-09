BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The son of Gustavo Ubaldo Soria said his father is a good man, someone who lived his life well up until the time of the “incident.”

The incident in question? The 2004 double murder of Soria’s estranged wife and her new boyfriend.

A family member of one of the victims took issue with the son’s characterization.

“A person who is a good person doesn’t just run up and shoot two people,” Estela Camacho said in court Tuesday.

Soria, 53, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison after multiple people spoke of the heartache and anger they’ve felt as a result of his actions. He pleaded no contest in November to two counts of murder.

On Sept. 23, 2004, Soria drove to the home of Jose DeLaGarza Jr., his wife’s new boyfriend, and shot him multiple times as DeLaGarza sat unarmed in a truck, prosecutors said.

Then he drove to the home of Pamela Soria and repeatedly shot her as she tried to get away by running to her bedroom, prosecutors said. The killing was witnessed by the couple’s 14-year-old daughter.

Soria’s sister told the court she agonizes over her sister’s final moments.

“It haunts me to think what my sister was going through in those last moments of her life,” Donna Martinez said.

She turned to Soria and said, “You’re a coward and a monster.”

Following the shootings, Soria fled to Mexico in a rental car that was recovered in Tijuana. On Nov. 5, 2022, he was captured by Baja California State Police and transported to Kern County.

This article will be updated.