BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After pleading no contest to murder against his attorney’s advice, Jason Casper Cruz was sentenced Thursday at a hearing where the victim’s family said he should be locked up for the rest of his life and his mother claimed he’s innocent.

Cruz, 26, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of Foothill High student Jose Flores Jr., 17, during a fight involving several people.

“I will never understand the hideous choice you made that day,” said Noemi Munoz, an aunt of Flores and one of several family members who addressed the court before sentencing.

Munoz said efforts to rehabilitate Cruz will be wasted.

“He’s beyond saving,” she told the court.

Leslie Valenzuela, a cousin of Flores, wiped her eyes with a tissue and spoke softly about Flores’ sense of humor and amiable demeanor. When she took her driver’s license test, Valenzuela said, she pretended Flores was in the seat next to her cracking jokes.

“Mr. Cruz, you have destroyed our family forever,” she said. “I hope you stay in prison for the rest of your life.”

According to court documents, Cruz admitted stabbing Flores during a brawl that began at a bus stop near the school on Jan. 21, 2020.

Family of Cruz said he was defending his brother, who had previously been targeted by bullies.

After Cruz arrived at the bus stop, he confronted the alleged bullies and Flores punched him, Cruz said in the documents. He told investigators he pulled a knife and stabbed the teen at least three times as other students joined in the skirmish.

Cruz’s attorney, Roxane Bukowski, said she wished Judge Judith K. Dulcich could sentence him to probation given the circumstances of the fight, but she understood the plea bargain — which Cruz accepted against her counsel — doesn’t allow that.

Cruz’s mother and stepfather also wished he hadn’t taken the deal.

Vannessa Patino said her son had a rough upbringing and ended up being taken away from her at a young age. Still, he has a good heart and loves his siblings, and became their protector, she said.

The only reason Cruz was at the bus stop was to protect his brother, she said.

“Even though he wasn’t the one who did anything, he takes full blame for it, because that’s just the type of person he is,” Patino said.

Stepfather Victor Sanchez told the court Cruz is a good person despite having a “monster” as his biological father.

When Cruz was 4, Sanchez said, his father killed Cruz’s 2-year-old sister. The murder, which Cruz witnessed, altered his life trajectory, the stepfather said.

Cruz entered the foster system and underwent counseling. Despite what happened, he never showed violent tendencies, Sanchez said.

Flores’ death haunts Cruz, he said.

Sanchez said he prays for both families and hopes one day Flores’ loved ones can forgive, and experience peace.

Flores’ mother, Vanessa Valenzuela, isn’t ready for that. In a statement read by a victims’ advocate, Valenzuela called Cruz a coward and said she hopes he’s troubled daily by her son’s death.

“I hope when you look at your hands you see my son’s blood,” she wrote.