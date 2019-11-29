Gang shootings slightly down through October, homicides comparable to past two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Newly released statistics from the Bakersfield Police Department’s gang unit shows that gang-related shootings are slightly down through October of this year while homicides have remained about the same compared to the same time period in 2017 and 2018.

This year there have been 39 gang shootings and 11 homicides through October, according to BPD statistics.

In 2018, there were 46 gang-related shootings and 12 homicides through October, while in 2017 there had been 42 shootings and 10 homicides.

Police said the gang unit in October made 60 felony arrests, seized 28 guns, executed 34 search warrants and participated in 434 probation and parole searches.

From January through October, the unit has made 533 arrests, seized 239 guns, served 267 search warrants and have taken part in 3,835 probation and parole searches.