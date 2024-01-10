BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been charged with numerous felonies after leading police on a pursuit and driving against traffic on westbound Highway 58 Tuesday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Washington St., south of California Ave., when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The driver then allegedly entered westbound Highway 58 lanes and drove eastbound, against traffic, where KCSO called off the pursuit and Air 1 helicopter followed the suspect.

California Highway Patrol officers caught up to the pursuit at Highway 58 and Tower Line Road where they used a spike strip to disable one of the vehicle’s tires. The driver then fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody a short time later.

The 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, which include driving a vehicle without consent, reckless evading, evading a police officer in the opposite direction of traffic, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $90,000, according to court records.