Women stole items valued at more than $4K in armed robbery at Outlets at Tejon: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two women has been arrested in an armed robbery at the Coach store at the Outlets at Tejon in which items valued at more than $4,000 were stolen, authorities say in a warrant.

The women entered the store at about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14 and stole items valued at $4,368, the filing says. Staff confronted them and one of the women pulled a gun on the manager. The women ran from the store, dropping a loaded magazine to the 9mm handgun, according to the warrant.

Crystal Deleon, 35, was identified as the woman holding the gun after security photographed the Toyota Camry the suspects fled in, according to the warrant. Records showed the license plate was registered to Deleon at a home on Lacey Street in south Bakersfield. The store manager also identified her when shown Deleon’s mugshot.

Deleon has multiple prior arrests for shoplifting and theft, records show.

A warrant served Tuesday at her home turned up Coach gift bags and a Coach shoe box, the filing says. Deleon was arrested and is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy and is held on $75,000 bail.

It doesn’t appear the other woman has been identified.