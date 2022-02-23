BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in 2020 is due in court next week and a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

Jennifer Maldonado, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26. She faces a life term in prison if convicted.

She’s due in court Tuesday.

A witness told police he drove to Maldonado’s residence with several others May 21, 2020, to get money from her. The witness said he lived with Maldonado.

He entered the house, and when Maldonado learned Betz was with him she went outside and began fighting her “over a relationship with a male,” according to court documents. The witness said Maldonado stabbed Betz.

Another witness tried to drive Betz to a hospital but crashed at the intersection of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, the documents said.

Maldonado evaded arrest for months but U.S. Marshals located her and took her into custody in January of last year.