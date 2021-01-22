Woman’s deadly stabbing resulted from fight over man, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight last year that left one woman dead and another facing a murder charge resulted from an argument over a man, according to a witness.

Jennifer Maldonado, 20, is due in court today to be formally arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26. She is held without bail.

A witness told police he drove to Maldonado’s residence with several others May 21 to get money from her. The witness said he lived with Maldonado and she’s a close friend.

He entered the house to get the money, and when Maldonado learned Betz was with him she went outside and began fighting Betz “over a relationship with a male,” according to the document. The witness said Maldonado stabbed Betz during the fight.

Another witness told police only Maldonado and Betz fought, and afterward Betz was injured and unable to stand. This witness tried to drive Betz to a hospital but crashed at the intersection of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, the report says.

Maldonado evaded arrest for months. U.S. Marshals took her into custody earlier this week on South Chester Avenue.