Woman’s arraignment on murder charge postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of fatally shooting a man Monday night had her arraignment on murder and other charges postponed Thursday.

Marvinesha Johnson, 27, is now scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 14, court records show.

Johnson was arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Brent Aaron Cannady in the 3300 block of Q Street. He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about four hours after the 11:42 p.m. shooting.

Police found Johnson near where the shooting occurred and took her into custody after using minor force, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

Johnson is held on $1 million bail.