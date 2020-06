BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was shot Thursday night in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated after being shot at about 10:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Belle Terrace, officials said. There is no suspect information, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.