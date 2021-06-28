Woman wounded in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in southeast Bakersfield, police said.

The shooting in the area of Watts Drive and Lotus Lane left the woman with minor injuries, police said.

The woman told police she was standing near her vehicle when an older model light blue sedan occupied by two people drove past and shots were fired. She and her vehicle were struck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.