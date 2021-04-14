Woman wounded in shooting outside South Bakersfield apartment complex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a woman was wounded following a shooting Wednesday night outside an apartment complex in South Bakersfield.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on South Chester Avenue just south of Planz Road at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A spokesperson said a group of people was standing outside the apartment complex at 3461 S. Chester Ave. when another group went up to the group and opened fire. One woman was struck in the calf and suffered moderate injuries. She was the only one wounded by gunfire, Lt. Jason Townsend said.

Several bullets struck the exterior of the apartment complex, but none of them entered any apartment units.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.