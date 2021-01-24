Woman wounded in shooting near Mira Monte High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was wounded in a shooting near Mira Monte High School early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:21 a.m., it received reports of a shooting on Blanco Drive near Redbank Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face as well as a graze wound on one of her arms.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the department.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.