Woman wounded in Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was wounded in a shooting in Oildale on Monday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:43 p.m., deputies were sent to the 200 block of Decatur Street after receiving reports of a shooting victim. When they arrived, the deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to live, according to the department.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This article will be updated if more information is provided.