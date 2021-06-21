Woman wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Sunday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Pacific Street after receiving a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found a woman who had suffered a minor gunshot wound.

The woman said she was sitting inside a parked vehicle when two men approached on foot and fired several rounds at her, according to the department. Suspect descriptions have not yet been provided by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.