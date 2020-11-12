Woman who suffered seizure in crash that killed son sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a relatively unusual case involving a motorist charged with a crime for failing to take a drug, a woman who suffered a seizure and crashed, killing her 6-year-old son, was sentenced Thursday to 1,000 hours of community service.

Breanna Jimenez admitted to failing to take her epilepsy medicine as prescribed before the fatal crash. She pleaded no contest in September to a charge of willful cruelty to a child.

Related Content Woman charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 6-year-old boy

At Thursday’s sentencing, Judge Judith K. Dulcich also ordered Jimenez to receive counseling at a one-year child abuse treatment program and serve four years’ probation. Jimenez received a 77-day jail term but was given credit for time served.

Following the Feb. 21 crash, Jimenez said she hadn’t taken her epilepsy medicine the day before she drove on West Tulare Avenue. She veered off the road east of Poplar Avenue and crashed into an almond orchard, the pickup overturning.

Jaden Jimenez suffered fatal injuries. Two other children in the pickup suffered moderate injuries.

Both Jaden and a 4-year-old were not restrained in child safety seats as required by law, police said.

One of the children told investigators their mother drove “way too fast” before the crash, her head trembling and thrust back as the seizure hit.

Breanna Jimenez accepted the plea agreement in exchange for the dismissal of a manslaughter charge and two other counts of willful cruelty to a child. She was 31 at the time of the crash.