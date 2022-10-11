BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed.

Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after her arrest but criminal charges were reinstated after it was determined she had been restored to competency and could stand trial.

On the afternoon of Oct. 27, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen with a child inside. Minutes later, a man called 911 and said a woman drove up to him at South Fairfax and DiGiorgio roads and asked him to take her child, according to court documents.

The woman, identified through fingerprint evidence as Peterson, told deputies her name was “DEA 123,” according to the documents. She said the child’s name was “123456 ABC.”

The child’s mother said she parked her black Nissan Sentra at Habbibi Smoke Shop and left her child in the car while she went inside, documents said.

She told deputies she locked the car but there are issues with the driver’s side door locking mechanism. She said the car has a smart key system that turns the vehicle off when she gets far enough away but she must have been close enough that it remained on.