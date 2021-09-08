Woman who stabbed mother gets 7 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On a June night three years ago, Destanie Hinzo asked her mother for a ride to a grocery store.

Her mother acquiesced, but Hinzo, who has a history of methamphetamine abuse, began acting strangely during the trip. She made accusations about her children being molested.

Then she pulled an 8-inch folding knife, the mother told detectives.

Hinzo, 36, stabbed her mother repeatedly, inflicting wounds to her face, neck, back and an eye, according to court filings.

On Wednesday, a Kern County judge sentenced Hinzo to seven years to life in prison following guilty verdicts on attempted murder, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, court records say.

Prosecutors say the mother suffered skull fractures, hematomas and permanent damage to her right eye.

They said the molestation accusations were unfounded.

The attack happened the evening of June 5, 2018, after the mother agreed to give Hinzo a ride to an Albertsons store to buy chicken. When they arrived, Hinzo refused to get out of the vehicle, the mother said.

She drove around until they came to the intersection of Haley and Grace streets, where Hinzo became angry and started making the molestation accusations, the mother told detectives.

Before she could respond, Hinzo began stabbing her from the back seat, the mother said. She managed to open her door and yell for help, and Hinzo ran.

She was arrested days later.