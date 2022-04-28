BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman caught on camera kicking a small dog has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Amal Hanna entered the no-contest plea Thursday and was sentenced to a year of probation — the maximum under the charge — 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay fines, according to court records.

If she violates probation she could be sentenced up to a year in jail, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

Surveillance video taken Feb. 18 shows Hanna kicking the Yorkshire terrier named Lucky in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. She apologized, and her husband explained to police his wife kicked the dog as punishment when it got loose during a walk, according to court filings.

Police did not find visible injuries to the animal. The Hannas were told the dog would be seized if there were further reports of abuse, the filings say.