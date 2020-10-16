Woman who dragged dog from scooter to enter felony diversion program, criminal proceedings suspended

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who dragged a dog from an electric scooter qualifies for a felony diversion program, attorneys said in court Friday, and the criminal case against her has been suspended.

Elaine Rosa was examined by mental health professionals and was found to meet the criteria for a mental health diversion program under state law. A number of conditions will be set for her under the program, and she must abide by them to avoid having criminal proceedings reinstated.

Rosa had faced charges of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor of failing to provide animal care. Her trial date has been vacated. She was not in court Friday.

After the hearing, prosecutor Andrea Kohler said Rosa committed an extremely negligent act that could have resulted in serious injury or death to the dog, but it wasn’t intentional. Surveillance video captured footage of the dog running and keeping up with the Bird scooter before it fell and was dragged.

Rosa, 39 at the time of the January 2019 incident, achieved notoriety after footage of the incident was posted on social media, sparking outrage and calls for her arrest. Charges were filed weeks later.

The dog, named Zebra, suffered bloody paws and abrasions but no life-threatening injuries. Zebra received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg, and has recovered.