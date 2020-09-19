Woman who didn’t take epilepsy medicine and crashed during seizure, killing son, pleads no contest to child cruelty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman pleaded no contest to a child cruelty charge Friday for failing to take her epilepsy medicine and experiencing a seizure that led her to crash a pickup, killing her 6-year-old son.

Breanna Jimenez pleaded no contest to the felony in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of manslaughter and two other counts of willful cruelty to a child, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Oct. 27.

Jimenez was 31 at the time of the Feb. 21 crash on West Tulare Avenue, just east of Poplar Avenue. Jaden Jimenez, one of three children in the Chevy Silverado, was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead from head injuries.

The other children, ages 4 and 10, suffered moderate injuries. The two younger children were not in child safety restraints, according to court documents filed by Shafter police.

Jimenez left the road, hit four trees in an almond orchard and overturned, the documents said. Jimenez told investigators she has epilepsy and had not taken her medicine either that morning or the night before.

One child said Jimenez was driving “way too fast” at the time of the crash, according to the documents. The child witnessed the seizure and said Jimenez convulsed and her head went back into the driver’s seat.