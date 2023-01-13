BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County.

Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show.

On Nov. 13, Taft police tried to stop Fowler, who had a warrant for her arrest, officials said. She led officers on a lengthy chase in which speeds exceeded 90 mph.

The California Highway Patrol took over once the chase left Taft city limits. Fowler eventually surrendered after traveling into Santa Barbara County, officials said.