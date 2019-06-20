Woman wanted regarding Famous Footwear theft

A woman is wanted for questioning for a theft from Famous Footwear back in April.

The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the woman.

The theft occurred on April 10 just before 9 p.m. at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Rd.

She is described as 18 to 23 years old, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, medium build and has long black hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing a gray-and-white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.