Woman wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Delano assault

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities are searching for a woman wanted in connection with an assault where one victim was stabbed and another was hit with a hammer.

Lucia Lopez has been identified as a suspect in the Nov. 2 assault that occurred in the 10200 block of Casey Avenue, sheriff’s officials said. She’s wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

She’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches, 215 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.