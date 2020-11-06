Woman wanted in theft on Golden State Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a theft that happened Oct. 30 on Golden State Avenue.

She’s described as white or Hispanic, early 30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, long dark hair possibly dyed red and was wearing glasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and flip flops, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.