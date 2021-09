BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A female stole items at a shoe store on Rosedale Highway and police are asking for help identifying her, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The theft happened at Famous Footwear and police described the female — it’s unclear if she’s an adult — as Black, 5-foot-4, with long black hair. Police released an image of her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tramel at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.