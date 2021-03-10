Woman wanted in southeast Bakersfield robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in southeast Bakersfield.

The robbery happened Feb. 17 on Brundage Lane near Union Avenue, police said. The woman is described as black with long blond braided hair and was wearing a green jacket with multiple patches on it, blue jean shorts, black tennis shoes with white soles and had a blue Mongoose BMX-style bike.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call Detective Paiz at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.