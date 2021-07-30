Woman wanted in northwest Bakersfield robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in connection with a robbery in northwest Bakersfield.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 9600 block of Hageman Road, police said.

The woman is described as Black, 20 to 30 years old, black hair, large tattoo on her left shoulder and was wearing a white tank top. The vehicle she drove was a black 1990s two-door Honda Civic with dealer plate “Cerritos SaturnofCerritos.com”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.