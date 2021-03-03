Woman wanted in hit and run at Rosedale gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted in a hit-and-run crash at a gas station on Rosedale Highway.

Surveillance images have been released of the woman and 2002 dark green Jeep Liberty police said she drove when the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1 on Rosedale Highway, west of Calloway Drive and east of Mosasco Street.

Police described her as white, in her early 30s, about 225 pounds with blond hair. She wore a black shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dollschneider at 661-326-3957 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.