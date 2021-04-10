UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection with deaths of 3 children in LA arrested in Tulare County

UPDATE (2:32 p.m.): Carillo was taken into custody by police in the Poderosa area of Tulare County, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed.

UPDATE:



Liliana Carrillo has been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. https://t.co/AhMdgVTG9d — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

(1:39 p.m.): BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman wanted by police in connection with the deaths of three children in Los Angeles this morning reportedly committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at around 9:30 a.m., West Valley officers were sent to the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard after receiving a call about a possible death at one of the apartments in the area.

The department said officers found three children all believed to be younger than 5 years old dead at the scene. The cause of death and motive have not been confirmed at this time.

LAPD said 30-year-old Liliana Carillo is a person of interest in the case. The department said it received reports that she committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving a stolen Silver Toyota with license plate number of J258T0.

Anyone with information on Carillo’s location is urged to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.