Woman wanted for suspected drug sales in Lake Isabella area

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of selling drugs from her home in Mountain Mesa, just south of Isabella Lake.
On June 10, Kern Valley deputies searched the home of 59-year-old Kimberly Tieche on Mulberry Avenue. KCSO says the deputies seized approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $7,000.00, and 3 pounds of cannabis with a street value of approximately $2,100.00. Suspected fentanyl, and “indicia of narcotic sales” were also found.
Tieche, however, was not at the home and now has a warrant for her arrest. She is described as being 5’1″ tall and 150 lbs. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.