Woman wanted for suspected drug sales in Lake Isabella area

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of selling drugs from her home in Mountain Mesa, just south of Isabella Lake.

On June 10, Kern Valley deputies searched the home of 59-year-old Kimberly Tieche on Mulberry Avenue. KCSO says the deputies seized approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $7,000.00, and 3 pounds of cannabis with a street value of approximately $2,100.00. Suspected fentanyl, and “indicia of narcotic sales” were also found.

Drugs allegedly seized from the home of Kimberly Tieche in Mt. Mesa

Wanted poster of Kimberly Tieche (59)

Tieche, however, was not at the home and now has a warrant for her arrest. She is described as being 5’1″ tall and 150 lbs. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.