Woman wanted for stealing from Valley Plaza mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole from Valley Plaza mall.

The incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 16, police said.

The woman is described as Hispanic, mid-20s, 5-foot-8, heavy build, black hair and wore a yellow dress. She has a tattoo of a red moneybag on her face and a large tattoo on her chest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.