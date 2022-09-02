Stephanie Heninger covers her face in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman.

Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions.

She faces two years in prison at her Oct. 18 sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said part of the issue with the case was that the crash involved an element of negligence — but whether it was gross negligence was under dispute. He said the evidence was leaning closer toward criminal but not gross negligence, leading to the misdemeanor manslaughter plea.

Heninger has admitted driving the vehicle police say started a chain-reaction crash on July 22, 2020, on Stockdale Highway that killed Deborah Ann Geneau, according to court filings. A nine-month investigation led to her arrest.

A gray Nissan Sentra clipped another vehicle while changing lanes on Stockdale Highway near Don Hart Drive East, according to police reports. The crash ultimately involved four vehicles and the Sentra fled the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the Sentra had a distinctive white decal on its windshield which proved crucial in tracking down Heninger, according to court documents.