BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is suspected of stealing a wallet from a person at the Kaiser Permanente offices in southwest Bakersfield.

The theft occurred Nov. 13 at the offices at 8800 Ming Ave., police said.

The woman is described as black, medium build, black hair and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.