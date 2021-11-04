Woman suspected of stealing vehicle intentionally hit vehicle following her: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman stole a vehicle Wednesday night then rammed a vehicle driven by the victim’s daughter who tried following her, police said.

Officers witnessed Autumn Zachary intentionally hit the other vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. They tried stopping the stolen vehicle but canceled the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Zachary, 22, was later arrested after hitting another vehicle, police said. She was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, hit and run resulting in injury, possession of a stolen vehicle and related offenses.

Officers around 12:30 p.m. were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Oswell Street and Virginia Avenue. Police said the stolen vehicle was being followed by the victim’s daughter, and they saw the stolen vehicle ram the daughter’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle refused to stop.

“Due to traffic conditions and the highly unsafe manner in which the stolen vehicle was being operated, officers canceled the pursuit in the area of Niles Street at Mt. Vernon Avenue out of a concern for public safety,” the department said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle then hit an uninvolved vehicle and became disabled, police said. Zachary ran and was taken into custody nearby, police said.

The uninvolved motorist complained of pain and was treated at the scene. No one else was injured, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.