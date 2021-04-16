Woman suspected of killing her children in Reseda carjacked truck containing 4 guns, 1,000 rounds of ammo: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman suspected of killing her three young children in Reseda carjacked a pickup in Kern County that contained four firearms and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents released Friday.

Liliana Carrillo, 29, was taken into custody by Tulare deputies about three hours after the alleged carjacking when a Toyota Tacoma crashed in the Springville area off Highway 190, the reports say.

The Tacoma’s owner told deputies he was on his way to a shooting range when the carjacking occurred on Highway 65 near Gretlein Road, according to the reports filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Carrillo has pleaded not guilty to carjacking and related charges filed by Kern prosecutors. She’s housed at Lerdo Jail on $2 million bail.

On Thursday, Carrillo told 17 News’ Eytan Wallace she drowned her three children, ages 3, 2 and 6 months old. She said she killed them to protect them from their father who she alleges was involved in human trafficking.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have not yet charged Carrillo in the children’s deaths.

She’s due back in court May 7 on the Kern charges.