BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Felony warrants were issued for the arrest of two people suspected of murder and child abuse resulting in death in a Tehachapi case from 2020, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said, Mister Bailey, 30, and Sabrina Martinez, 28, were identified as potential suspects in the suspicious death involving their three-month old infant.

Felony warrants were issued for the arrest of Bailey and Martinez on July 14, according to the office. Bailey was arrested and Martinez remains on the run.

Bailey was arrested and booked into jail on July 21, according to KCSO.

The office said, on December 22, 2020, the Tehachapi Police Department responded to an apartment on Mill Street in Tehachapi for a three-month old not breathing.

Three-month-old Major Bailey sustained injuries which were consistent with child abuse, according to the office.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.