BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman suspected of abusing and murdering her child in Tehachapi in 2020 has been arrested, according to inmate records.

The website says, Sabrina Martinez, 28, was arrested just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and is held without bail.

Martinez along with the infant’s father Mister Bailey, 30, are suspected of abusing their three-month-old, Major Bailey, in December 2020.

According to KCSO, Bailey and Martinez are suspects in the suspicious death of Major Bailey.

Bailey was arrested on July 21, according to KCSO.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, according to the court website.