BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call in southeast Bakersfield Sunday and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. An arrest has been made in connection to the incident.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to South Owens and East 3rd streets around 10:30 p.m. and found a suspected domestic violence situation, the woman had a gunshot wound and moderate injuries.

Officials said the woman was taken to a local hospital.

Officers arrested Francisco Paul Lopez, 35, of Shafter, on suspicion of attempted murder, multiple weapons charges and spousal abuse, according to BPD.

Officers also arrested another man during the incident on charges unrelated to the shooting.