Woman shoots, wounds man who broke into her home, sheriff’s office says

Just before 8:30 a.m. a woman was inside her home when a man tried to break in using a hammer in the 3000 block of Montello Street, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KCSO, the woman then armed herself and shot the man, identified as Andrew Oldham, 33. Sheriff’s officials said he’ll be charged with robbery, child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

He was shot in the abdomen and suffered minor to moderate injuries, officials said.

Deputies say children were home during the incident.

KCSO is still investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.