BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to causing a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Jiovanni Marina Ferguson accepted a plea agreement in July after a jury failed to reach verdicts on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and the judge declared a mistrial. She was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Ferguson, who worked as a Taft correctional officer, was 23 at the time of the June 18 crash on Old River Road just south of Bear Mountain Boulevard.

Maria Ele Chavoya De Mosqueda, 45, and Itzel Lorena Mosqueda-Chavoya, 20, died when Ferguson’s Lexus smashed into the Ford Focus they were traveling in, according to court documents filed by the California Highway Patrol. Ferguson told officers she was traveling south and entered the northbound lanes to try to pass a diesel truck.

According to the documents, pre-crash data showed Ferguson drove her vehicle at speeds between 81 and 88 mph as she tried to pass the truck. Officers said they believed Ferguson sped and drove unsafely because she was running late for work, which she denied.