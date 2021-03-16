Woman sentenced to jail for defacing BPD memorial during protest

Jaqueline Hernandez during her arraignment on charges she defaced a police memorial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of vandalizing the Bakersfield Police Department’s Fallen Officers Memorial during a protest received 120 days in jail at her sentencing Tuesday.

Jaqueline Hernandez pleaded no contest last month to defacing a law enforcement memorial, a felony. She was also placed on two years’ probation during Tuesday’s hearing.

Her co-defendant, Salvador Ibarra, pleaded no contest to the same charge. His sentencing was postponed to April 14, according to court records.

The memorial was vandalized during a May 29 protest, one of many that occurred downtown following the death of George Floyd.

