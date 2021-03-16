Bakersfield woman sentenced to 6 years in daughter’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for failing to get medical treatment for her 19-month-old daughter, who later died.

Tashe Gregory, 23, pleaded no contest last month to willful cruelty to a child in the death of the girl. The child’s father, Billy Webb, 33, also pleaded no contest to child cruelty but his sentencing was postponed to March 30, according to court records.

The couple told police their daughter had been ill for about five days before her death in August 2018, according to a court document. An autopsy determined the girl died from a fractured rib that punctured an intestine, leading to a systemic infection.

“Both acknowledge the child had a fever and change in behavior, but did not seek medical care until the child had respiratory distress,” a detective wrote in the statement of probable cause.

The couple’s other children were taken into protective custody, with the exception of an 8-month-old. In 2019, police were told Gregory and Webb tried to sell that child to someone in Arizona, but it does not appear charges were filed in connection with that allegation.