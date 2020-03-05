Woman sentenced to 25 years to life for death of 3-month-old daughter who suffered ‘horrible’ injuries

Vanessa Wolfe listens as she’s sentenced to a life term in prison while sitting next to defense attorney Gary Turnbull.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who suffered broken ribs, a kidney infection and severe malnourishment.

Vanessa Wolfe, 36, looked down and took a deep breath as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. Wolfe was convicted last year of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 causing death.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl said Wolfe’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, suffered several “horrible” injuries that Wolfe, her biological mother, left untreated. She knew her daughter was suffering but did nothing, Pearl said.

“We believe the jury got the verdict right and we’re very pleased with their hard work, and we feel justice was served today,” she said of the prison term Wolfe received.

A separate jury heard the case against the child’s father, Eddie Leyva, and a mistrial was declared in his trial over concerns some jurors may have been exposed to information beyond what was presented in court.

Leyva, 31, has a retrial scheduled for April 20.

Adenali was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. The baby suffered injuries including more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a “massive” kidney infection, prosecutors said.

Additionally, the child was severely malnourished and dehydrated. Investigators determined her parents allowed her to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help her.